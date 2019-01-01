Ighalo scores winning goal as Shanghai Shenhua defeat Dalian Yifang

The Nigeria forward scored his first goal in the Chinese top-flight since he recovered from a knee injury he picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations

Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo has scored his first goal in the Chinese Super League since May when he left to represent at 2019 .

Ighalo grabbed the match-winning effort for the hosts in a 2-1 win against Dalian Yifang at the Hongkou Stadium on Sunday, to secure their second straight win in the league.

Yannick Carrasco put the visitors ahead in the first minute before Giovanni Moreno levelled matters in the 25th minute.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old Ighalo, who recently recovered from an ankle injury, then finished off Cao Yunding's cross to put Shanghai Shenhua ahead in the 38th minute.

The strike was Ighalo's eighth goal in the Chinese Super League this season and he will be hoping to build on it when his team visit Chongqing Dangdai Lifan for their next fixture on Friday.

Shanghai Shenhua are 11th in the league log with 30 points after 26 matches.