Ighalo refuses to address Man Utd future amid 'global challenge' posed by coronavirus

The Nigerian has admitted he misses football but has called for everyone to remain united in the ongoing battle to combat the Covid-19 pandemic

Odion Ighalo has refused to open up on his contract situation at amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could see his time at Old Trafford cut short.

Ighalo has been a revelation for the Red Devils since completing a loan move to the Theatre of Dreams from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has hit four goals in his first three starts for the club, proving his worth as a formidable target man with impressive technical ability and a ruthless streak in the final third of the pitch.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise upon the forward in recent weeks, and even hinted that his services could be retained beyond the summer.

However, Ighalo's future in Manchester is now very much up in the air, with the Covid-19 crisis bringing a halt to all domestic and European competitions until April at the earliest.

It is highly likely that all fixtures will be pushed back even further as government officials continue to try and contain the spread of the illness, meaning Ighalo's six-month contract could expire before he has had the chance to earn a permanent move.

The ex- international is not concerned over his position at Old Trafford at the moment though, with it his belief that the challenges facing the world at present must be put above football.

“Talking about other things now will not only be selfish but terribly insensitive. I don’t even think about it," Ighalo told The Sun when asked to comment on his contract situation.

“The challenge before us now is not a football one, but a global one.

“You can’t put football before health challenges. What matters right now is to keep safe and pray for those battling with the virus to recover fully.

“This is another reminder for us to share love in this world. Continue to show kindness to one another because a problem facing one is a problem to all.”

Ighalo is currently self-isolating at his home in Manchester while his family remain in London, with United cancelling all first-team training sessions indefinitely.

“We are all working individually away from the training ground and staying fit at home," the Red-Devils frontman added.

“Of course I miss football, like other players and fans. But lives matter.

“Staying safe and alive is our biggest game in the world now - and we all have a role to play in it.

“Football has to take a back seat all over the planet at the moment and that is very understandable.

“Coronavirus is affecting all countries, across all continents. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this pandemic and to the families who have lost loved ones.

“But I know we will beat coronavirus and I urge people to remain positive.”