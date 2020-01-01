African All Stars

'Ighalo is living his dream' - Nigerians react to Manchester United loan extension

Comments()
Getty Images
The Red Devils announced on Monday that the 30-year-old will remain at the club until January 2021

Following the extension of Odion Ighalo's loan at Manchester United until January 2021, Nigerians went on social media to celebrate the former Super Eagles striker.

Manchester United confirmed the extension of his contract on Monday after his initial loan expired on May 31.

Ighalo only joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on a four-month loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on January 31. After his impressive start to life in Manchester, the clubs reached an agreement to leave him in England.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Before the suspension of football-related activities in the UK, the Nigerian forward returned four goals and an assist in eight games for United.

    The agreement comes as good news for Ighalo and football enthusiasts back in Nigeria who joined the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer in celebrating as he continues to live his childhood dream at Old Trafford.

    Close