Ighalo in Manchester United’s FA Cup squad against Watford – Solskjaer

The former Nigeria international has been assured of his place when the Red Devils take on the Hornets at Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Odion Ighalo will feature for his side when they square off against in Saturday’s tie.

The 31-year-old has found game time difficult to come by in the current campaign following the arrival of Edinson Cavani at the club in the summer.

The former international has made only four appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

The centre-forward has, however, been assured of his involvement for United against his former club Watford, following his satisfactory performances in training.

“Odion, it’s special for him against Watford. He will be involved; he’s in the squad,” Solskjaer said in a pre-match press conference.

“He’s been training really well. I was just saying before, I don’t know how many goals he scored, but he was the top scorer by a mile in the round-robin we just had in training.

“So he’s not lost any of his sharpness or his quality. It’s been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times of course because he did really well up to the summer.

“This season he’s not had as many opportunities, but he’s never let himself down as a professional and a human being.

“In training, he always works hard and he’s been a positive influence in the dressing room. He’s in the squad and hopefully, I don’t need to put him on that we need goals, but hopefully, he can join in.”

Ighalo teamed up with the Old Trafford outfit during January 2020 transfer deadline day from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

The forward thus became the first Nigerian player and the seventh African star to feature for the Premier League giants.

The former Super Eagles marksman hit the ground running on his arrival at Old Trafford, scoring five goals in as many appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The attacker immediately became the toast of the Red Devils fans following his eye-catching performances.

Ighalo’s fine displays also earned him a loan contract extension with Manchester United until January 2021.

The forward will hope to utilize the opportunity to feature against his former club Watford, where he spent three years, to open his account this season for the Red Devils.