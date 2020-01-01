Ighalo has 'no offer on the table' from Man Utd & says God will direct him over future decision

The Nigerian striker will see a short-term loan deal at Old Trafford expire at the end of May, but a permanent transfer could yet be completed

Odion Ighalo has “no offer on the table” from , but the Nigerian striker is hoping to be in a position to make a big decision on his future at some stage and will "pray to God" to help direct him.

The former frontman was brought back to English football by the Red Devils during the January transfer window.

A deadline-day deal took him to Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having scoured the market for another proven goal-getter.

More teams

Ighalo impressed through his early outings for United, with four goals recorded in eight appearances prior to competitive football shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A permanent move was being mooted before hitting an enforced break, while a lucrative contract offer was also said to have been readied by Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo insists he has received no approach from his loan or parent clubs, but the 30-year-old has made no secret of his happiness at United – the club he supported as a boy – and expects discussions regarding his future to be stepped up once Premier League action resumes.

He told Elegbete TV when asked whether he expects to remain with the Red Devils beyond the end of a short-term deal that is due to expire at the end of May: "There is no offer on the table yet.

"Because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal. I don’t just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.

"I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] 'go back to ', some say stay with Man United.

"Have you seen me say a word? I don't have anything to say. When the season's finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.

"I don't just sit down and take decisions, and I don't get carried away with whatever people say. I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have.

"You don't just rush and do things: 'I'm going here, I'm going here'. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what's on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick."

Article continues below

Igahlo has dropped plenty of hints regarding an extended stay at the Theatre of Dreams, while Solskjaer has also suggested that an agreement will be sought.

The United boss has said: "Odion has done really well since he came in and he’s enjoying himself, he will improve and get better.

"But he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities for next season. So let’s see what we will do."