Ighalo banned from Manchester United training ground

The former Nigeria international has been training at GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester since teaming up with the Red Devils

New signing Odion Ighalo has been banned from the AON training complex due to the coronavirus fear.

The 30-year-old completed a stunning loan move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

The former striker has been training at GB Taekwondo Centre since his arrival and was not part of the Red Devils’ squad that travelled to Marbella in .

According to the Mirror, the striker was instructed to train separately away from the Red Devils’ training ground for health and safety concerns as he completes his 14-day incubation period.

The forward will, however, be part of Manchester United’s squad to take on at Stamford Bridge on Monday.