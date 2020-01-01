IFA Shield 2020: 12 teams to participate including Mohammedan Sporting and Gokulam Kerala FC; All you need to know

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal unlikely to participate...

The 2020 IFA Shield will take place this year before the start of the season.

The competition is set to kick off in early December with 12 teams, comprising of four I-League teams and eight CFL (Calcutta Football League) Premier Division teams.

"We wanted to organise the tournament with eight teams. But the response has been overwhelming from all quarters. So we are now looking to host it with 12 teams. Really grateful to all CFL teams who have come forward and have agreed to play this tournament. This shows that football in West Bengal is on the right track. Today (Tuesday) is the last day to send in entries, but I don't think we can accommodate more than 12 sides," stated IFA Secretary Joydeep Mukherjee to Goal.

More teams

Meanwhile, after a three-year hiatus, the tournament will once again be a senior-category competition. In the last three editions, only developmental teams were allowed to participate.

2020 IFA Shield starting date

The IFA Shield will kick-off in the first week of December, though an official date has not been announced by the governing body of football in West Bengal.

IFA Shield Participating teams

Reigning CFL champions Peerless SC and Mohammedan have already confirmed their participation but the two other Kolkata giants in and are unlikely to take part. The four I-League teams that will participate are Sudeva FC, FC, and Mohammedan Sporting.

IFA Shield Venues

The tournament is expected to be played across four venues in a league cum knockout format but a final decision will be taken after IFA's sub-committee meeting.

Foreign teams in IFA Shield 2020?

The participation of glamorous overseas sides had been one of the main attractions of the IFA Shield. Uruguayan powerhouse Penarol FC, European heavyweights and even Reserves had graced the tournament in the past. But this time no foreign teams have been invited to participate because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Bio-bubble for IFA Shield?

Although there will be no bio-bubble for the tournament, the organisers will conduct Covid tests of all concerned.

IFA Shield 2020 broadcast and LIVE stream

All matches will be broadcasted live on Kolkata TV.

IFA Shield: Previous winners

Mohun Bagan was the first Indian team to win IFA Shield in 1911 when they defeated East Yorkshire regiment 2-1. But their rivals East Bengal are the most successful team in the history of the century-old tournament as they won it 27 times while the maroon and greens have clinched it on 21 occasions.