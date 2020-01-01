‘If you’re good enough, then you’re old enough at Chelsea’ – Chalobah hoping to follow Abraham, Mount & Co

The promising midfielder, who is the brother of former Blues academy graduate Nathaniel, is hoping to make a senior breakthrough at Stamford Bridge

’s policy of “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough” is giving Trevoh Chalobah hope when it comes to following in the footsteps of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

Frank Lampard has thrown a senior door open for Stamford Bridge academy graduates in 2019-20.

A transfer embargo initially forced his hand, with the Blues having to look in-house for inspiration as they were unable to bring in fresh faces from afar.

The likes of Abraham and Mount have starred for a youthful side this season, with faith in home-grown talent being richly rewarded.

“I’ve been really happy for them,” Chalobah, who is currently out on loan at Huddersfield, told the Blues’ official website

“I keep in contact with them almost every day as well – Reece, Mason, Fikayo, Tammy, all of them. I’m just happy for them because it shows the hard work they’ve put in and going out on loan for a few years has paid off.

“They’ve done so well and it just shows that it doesn’t matter about your age because if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough.

“That’s what Frank has brought, giving the young players confidence for them to go out there and show people that they are capable of doing what they can do now, and you can see that in their performances.

“All it needed was patience. There’s a lot of good players that have come through that maybe didn’t get those opportunities but these boys now have taken their chance and worked hard.

“It all comes from growing up in the academy really - they’ve produced a lot of good players, the coaches and facilities have helped us, going on loan has helped us and now it makes me happy to see them so involved.

“If I do well myself, then hopefully next season I can join those boys I’ve grown up with as well.”

Chalobah is a highly-rated and versatile 20-year-old who has been on Chelsea’s books since 2007.

He has gained valuable competitive experience during spells at Ipswich and Huddersfield, while he is the brother of former Blues star and current midfielder Nathaniel.

Chalobah junior is hoping to become a Premier League regular himself one day, with it his intention to nail down a role in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Billy Gilmour.

“Playing in midfield last season was a new position for me but now I’ve settled well in that position,” he said.

“Of course, I’m still learning as well and I still need to develop more and get better. I’ve been playing in the number eight role as well as the number six so it’s been good to learn both positions.”