Diego Simeone has urged Joao Felix to come right out and say what he thinks after the Portuguese youngster hinted he knows what's wrong with Atletico Madrid this season.

After winning La Liga last season Atleti sit fifth in the table in 2021-22, mired in a run that has seen them lose three of their last four matches in all competitions.

And tension seems to be rising, as Simeone called out Felix after the attacker attempted to diagnose the team's problems.

What was said?

Speaking recently about his team's struggles, Felix told The Athletic: “I think we all know what the problem is [with the team], I don’t want to say though."

When questioned about his thoughts regarding Felix's claims, Simeone fired back, asking the young forward to speak his mind.

"About what Joao said, you can ask him," Simeone stated at a press conference. "I work according to the team. If he is clear about what the problem is, it would be good to know."

The season so far

Felix, who joined the club in 2019, has featured 21 times this season but has scored just three goals.

Entering this weekend's match against Getafe, Atleti are two points behind fourth-place Barcelona with league-leaders Real Madrid 17 points clear of their local rivals.

Simeone, meanwhile, has come under fire recently for his handling of new signing Daniel Wass, having forced the former Valencia player to play on despite suffering an injury.

“This is how I’ve always seen injuries, it’s nothing new,” Simeone said.

“The difference is this time he had an injury. Hopefully he can recover as soon as possible.

“I haven’t apologised to him because normally when a player comes off, it isn’t anything serious and they can just run it off. This time it wasn’t but I’ve always done the same.”

