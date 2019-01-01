Idrissa Gueye: Former Everton midfielder lifts the lid on joining PSG

The Senegal international has disclosed reasons for departing Goodison Park to team up with the French champions

Idrissa Gueye has explained how the desire to play in the was one of the reasons for joining from .

The international completed a £30million move to the champions in the summer after a botched switch in January.

Having previously played in the top European tournament with , the 29-year-old will make a return to the competition when PSG take on on September 18.

"It's one of the reasons I came here [to play in the Champions League]. It's the dream of every player to play in that competition,” Gueye told the club website.

“It's simply the biggest club competition there is. It'll be a great game. We have to try and enjoy it, but, above all, make our fans happy and give our maximum to try and win the match."

Gueye established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in and made impactful contributions during his three-year stay with the Toffees.

The combative midfielder admitted his surprise after learning PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was interested in securing his signature.

"I was surprised and happy. It's a reward for the work done over a number of years. And to see a coach say, 'That's the player I need, that's the one I want,' I didn't expect that at all,” he added.

“Even just getting the call from him, talking to him, getting to know him was good, but it's even better working alongside him in training every day. Everyone knows he's a good coach, but more than a coach, he's a good person who knows how to handle his squad, who talks to his players.

“As soon as I arrived, he told me to stay as I am, absolutely not change, and try to give that image to the squad. In football terms, it has allowed me to take a step up. I want to continue my progress and contribute what I can to the team."

Gueye has made two appearances for the Parisians since his arrival at Parc des Princes, against and Metz.

The former man will hope to start his second game for Tuchel’s men when they take on in a league fixture on Saturday.