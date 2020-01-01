'I'd prefer to have two Mbappes over two Neymars' - Former PSG boss Larque

A man who spent time with the Ligue 1 side as a player and coach has reacted to claims that a French youngster is becoming more like a Brazilian star

Kylian Mbappe has faced accusations of too much “Neymar-izing” at , but Jean-Michel Larque claims he would still rather have two versions of the French forward in his team than two of the Brazilian.

Emmanuel Petit has warned a fellow World Cup winner that he needs to avoid treading a similar path to a current club colleague.

At 21 years of age, Mbappe has been urged to focus on his own game and retain the humble qualities that have allowed him to become a global superstar so early in his career.

According to Petit, one of the most exciting talents on the planet must ensure that he does not allow his ego to get out of control, with Neymar having faced plenty of criticism down the years for being too self-centred.

The ex- and star told RMC of Mbappe: "Despite everything, he tends to annoy me more and more... he forces things too much... he tries to force it and makes the wrong decision. He is annoying even to his own team-mates.

"We forget that he is young. He has already proven great things, but we always ask for more. What he does is incredible, he has a bright future ahead of him. But putting pressure on himself because he wants to win a Ballon d'Or is annoying.

"He has to be careful with his behaviour. Too much ‘Neymar-izing’ could turn against him."

Former PSG player and coach Larque can understand the warnings and admits that he would favour Mbappe over Neymar if given the option to clone one of the key men at Parc des Princes.

He told RMC Sport: “In my team, I would prefer to have two Mbappes over two Neymars.”

Larque remains a big fan of Neymar and the qualities that he offers for both PSG and , but believes Mbappe’s potential makes him the more favourable option for the present and future.

He added: “Neymar gives you levels of excitement that Mbappe can't. But the difference in age is what makes me go with Mbappe.”

Larque said on the questions that have been asked of Mbappe’s mentality and apparent shifts in his behaviour: “Kylian has not always been an exemplary footballer.

“He has gotten carried away with himself and acted in contradictory ways. But I would prefer two Mbappes in my team than two Neymars.”