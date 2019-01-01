'Icardi still an important player for Inter' - Zanetti hopes for striker's swift return

The Argentine's future at San Siro is increasingly uncertain - but the club's hierarchy appear keen to welcome him back into the fold

director Javier Zanetti is hopeful that Mauro Icardi will return to the field in the next two weeks.

Icardi’s Inter future was placed in doubt when he was stripped of his captaincy last week and replaced by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The 26-year-old, who has been linked with a number of sides including Serie A rivals Juventus, then withdrew himself from selection for the first-leg tie against last Thursday.

The international also missed the weekend clash against and the return fixture versus Rapid, with Inter progressing in Europe and drawing Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

Icardi has been in talks over a new contract but discussions have stalled in recent weeks, resulting in an increasingly fractious relationship between the striker and the club’s board.

Inter are also reported to be unhappy with Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara publicly commenting on club matters.

Zanetti appears to have offered Icardi a lifeline, insisting that he is keen to see the former Sampdoria frontman back in the fold in time for the first leg with on March 7.

However, Zanetti insists any decision on the player's availability will depend on what is best for the team.

"Mauro's still an important player for us," Zanetti told Sky Sport Italia. "We hope to have him back for this tie. It would help the team.

"I believe that when there are problems in the dressing room, you have to solve them internally. That way, this group can get stronger and stronger. I'd like us to create the conditions so we can keep winning.

"I'm sorry for the situation that has arisen but, I repeat, it must be sorted with the first thought being the good of the team.

"The [captaincy] decision wasn't taken lightly, so I don't think it'll change. I haven't talked to him yet. I'd like to let some time pass but, I reiterate, the team come first."

Inter return to Serie A action on Saturday with a trip to . The Nerazzurri then head to next Friday before their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie in Frankfurt at the start of next month.