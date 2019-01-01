Icardi aiming to stay at Inter 'at least another year' amid reports Conte wants him out

The striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara is adamant that the Argentine doesn't want to leave the club despite the arrival of the former Juventus boss

striker Mauro Icardi wants to remain at the club for "at least another year", according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

The club confirmed that former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte had been appointed as Luciano Spalletti's successor on Friday morning and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Icardi.

Press reports in Argentina and Italy had claimed that the Italian had specifically requested that he doesn't want Icardi as part of his squad when he was in negotiations to take over at San Siro.

But TyC Sports claims that Wanda Nara has refuted those suggestions and insisted that the 26-year-old wants to remain at Inter for at least another season.

She said: "He has one-and-a-half years left on his contract and his intention is to continue at Inter for at least another year."

Icardi joined Inter from back in 2013 and, despite his incredible goalscoring record for the club, his time with the Nerazzurri has not been without controversy.

There have been frequent reports of fallings out with team-mates, while he was stripped of the captaincy earlier in 2019 and, in the aftermath of that decision, didn't play for the club for almost two months.

He has, however, insisted that he remains committed to Inter, posting an Instagram message on May 17 that addressed the supporters and attempted to clarify any "misunderstandings" that had been reported in the media.

He wrote: "Because recently the media have reported news that does not reflect my thoughts, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed Inter about my will to remain with the club.

"Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings. I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally. I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family.

"Time will reveal who is speaking the truth. Forza Inter, always."

Icardi, who is contracted to the club until 2021, has long been linked with a move to and it remains to be seen whether Conte will see him as a big part of his long-term plans.

The Argentine has scored 124 goals in all competitions for Inter and is their eighth highest scorer of all-time.