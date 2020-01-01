Ibrahimovic future to be decided at the end of the season, says Milan director Massara

The prolific attacker is expected to play a part in the club's Serie A run-in but his plans after the close of the campaign remain in limbo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future at Milan will remain up in the air until the end of the season, according to the club's director of football Frederic Massara.

The prolific forward, who sealed a return to the club for a second spell in January, has yielded four goals in 10 games across all competitions since he arrived back at San Siro.

Though he picked up a calf injury in training last month, he is expected to recover in time to play a part in the Rossoneri's run-in to the current campaign.

At 38, Ibrahimovic is fast approaching the twilight of his playing days, if not already into it, and questions have been asked over whether he has a future at the club.

Now, director Massara has revealed that there will be no answers until the campaign is concluded, though the former Pavia man paid tribute to the international's talents while doing so, hailing him as an extraordinary talent.

"Ibrahimovic is a champion," he told Sky Sport Italia . "The team [has] improved a great deal with his arrival but, come the end of the season, we need to sit down and discuss the situation, including his own state of mind.

"He wanted to help Milan during a difficult time for the club. It goes without saying that any team is improved by having Ibrahimovic in it as he is a phenomenal player."

Ibrahimovic, who won five consecutive Serie A crowns with Milan's major rivals and between 2004 and 2009, before later lifting the Scudetto during his first spell with the Rossoneri, is over two decades into his career now and remains widely regarded as one of the finest talents of his generation.

Elsewhere, Massara admitted that a return to European competition remains imperative for Milan, with the club having been excluded from continental football this season due to a violation of the financial fair play rules.

They currently trail Hellas Verona in the race for a seat at the table but the director remains hopeful they can achieve their goal while not falling foul of restrictions this time.

“Milan cannot stay outside Europe for long, so qualification is absolutely a primary objective for us," he added.

“Our united idea is to get Milan back to the top of Italian and European football. There are some parameters we need to stay within, but we don’t want to give up on being competitive."