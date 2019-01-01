Ibrahimovic to Boca transer rumours 'total fake news', blasts Raiola
Mino Raiola says that he has never offered his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors, or any other club, amid rumours that the LA Galaxy striker could leave MLS to join the Argentinian powerhouse.
Boca chairman Daniel Angelici and sporting director Nicolas Burdisso had reportedly been given the green light to sign Ibrahimovic, with the duo having one eye on the club's presidential elections in December.
A signing of Ibrahimovic's status would only solidify their positions with the club, reports say, and the club was ready to act on an offer to sign the Swedish striker coming from his long-time agent.
The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan striker is currently playing under former Boca Juniors manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto, while his current team-mate Cristian Pavon, made the move to Los Angeles from the Argentinian club this summer.
The club already made a big move this summer in signing Danielle De Rossi from Roma after the Italian midfielder's contract with his long-time employers expired following the conclusion of the Serie A season.
However, Raiola says Ibrahimovic will not be making a move to join the Argentinian side or any other club.
I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews— Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) September 25, 2019
"I have never offered Ibrahimovic to Boca Juniors or to anybody else. Total #fakenews," Raiola said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Ibrahimovic is currently the highest-paid player in MLS, where he'll earn $7.2 million (£5.82 million) this season, his second in LA.
After firing 22 goals in 27 matches during his first season in MLS, the striker is currently battling LAFC rival Carlos Vela and Atlanta United star Josef Martinez for the Golden Boot.
Ibrahimovic has fired 27 goals in 26 matches this term, with Vela having scored 29 and Martinez 26. LAFC's Diego Rossi currently sits fourth in the league with 15 goals.
After missing the postseason in the forward's first campaign in MLS, the Galaxy currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with three matches remaining in the regular season.
Next up is a clash with Real Salt Lake, who sit one point behind them in fifth, before matches against non-contenders in the Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps to close the season.