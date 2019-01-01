'I wouldn't mind parking the bus at Old Trafford' - Gerrard hopeful Rangers draw Man Utd in Europa League

The Gers' boss is open to facing an old enemy in the group stages of the continental competition, with both sides set to learn their fate in Monaco

boss Steven Gerrard joked that he "wouldn't mind parking the bus at Old Trafford" when discussing the prospect of a possible draw against .

The Scottish outfit booked their place in the group stages with a dramatic win over Legia Warsaw in Thursday night's play-off match at Ibrox.

With the aggregate scoreline locked at 0-0 after the first leg in , both sides struggled to find a winning goal in another tense affair, until Alfredo Morelos popped up to head home in stoppage time.

There is now a chance that Rangers could be pitted against Manchester United in the first round of the competition, with their last meeting coming nine years ago in the .

Ahead of Friday afternoon's draw in , legend Gerrard was asked who he would like to see his side face in the group stage.

The 39-year-old responded in a jovial fashion: "I wouldn't mind parking the bus at Old Trafford."

Gerrard went on to express his delight after Rangers' latest European victory, adding: "You saw the place at the end and there wasn't a prouder man in the building than me.

"One of the reasons I took the job was the support. From the outside, I could see the pain and disappointment. I wanted to come in and help.

"It's moments like tonight that make me feel so proud and make it feel worthwhile. I'm glad I signed up to it. I wanted nights like this from a personal point of view.

"But to see my players celebrating with the 47000 fans at the end, it was an emotional time. I was so proud to be the manager of this club out there."

Connor Goldson, who played the full 90 minutes for Rangers against Legia Warsaw, is also relishing a potential showdown with Premier League giants United.

"Maybe it's inevitable we get Manchester United. Hopefully, we do," said the 26-year-old centre-back.

"We want to play against the big European teams and there's a few in the hat. It would be good to test ourselves against the best.

"Rangers are about group-stage football. The gaffer reminded us at the start of qualification that we needed to deliver European football to Rangers.

"It's a massive selling point to any player coming here. We all want to take this club to have as high a profile as possible and as players, we want to play against teams from different countries."

Next up for Rangers is a clash against in the first Old Firm derby of the season on Saturday, while Manchester United take in a trip to in the Premier League.