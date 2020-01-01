'I would return to Barcelona' - Setien enjoyed 'extraordinary' at Camp Nou

The former Blaugrana boss discussed his experience at the Spanish giants before his dismissal earlier this year

Quique Setien insisted he would be prepared to return to after an "extraordinary" experience at the helm of the giants.

Setien took charge of Barca in January until the end of a miserable 2019-20 season, which the club finished without a trophy and were humiliated 8-2 by in the quarter-finals.

The 62-year-old, who sued the club, talked up his experience at Camp Nou and said he would be willing to return to the Blaugrana in the future.

"The experience was extraordinary," Setien said, via Marca.

"It is true that we did not enjoy what we would have liked and with that illusion I went from the beginning.

"Of course I would return to Barcelona and I would never regret having gone, not at all."

Setien has been without a job since being sacked by Barcelona in August.

The former and Las Palmas coach said he needed time after his sacking.

"I have already overcome the mourning that I had to go through for what happened in Barcelona," Setien said.

"But this is an accident, one more that you take as part of your job."

Setien has been replaced as Barcelona coach by Dutch veteran Ronald Koeman, but the team's fortunes haven't improved.

Barcelona are currently fifth on the La Liga standings - eight points adrift from competition leaders - who also have a game in hand.

The Blaugrana will attempt to claw their way up the table with a home match against on Tuesday, before a period featuring five away games in a row against , Athletic Bilbao, Granada, (Supercopa semi-final) and Elche.

Barca enjoyed a little more success in their Champions League group, qualifying for the knockout stage in second position with 15 points - only behind on head-to-head.

Koeman's side have been drawn into a blockbuster round-of-16 clash against which will see Neymar return to Camp Nou with the champions.

The first leg will be played in Barcelona on February 16 before the return clash is held at the Parc des Princes on March 10.