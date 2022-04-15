'I would do it over and over again' - Rangnick has no regrets about taking Man Utd job

Ralf Rangnick insists he has no regrets about taking the Manchester United job despite their indifferent form under his stewardship.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and face a battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They go into Saturday’s match against bottom side Norwich in seventh place in the Premier League, six points outside the top four.

What was said?

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solksjaer on an interim basis in November and is due to hand over to a permanent successor in the summer before taking up a two-year consultancy role, with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag the frontrunner for the job.

It was hoped his appointment would boost their chances of making the top four, but the German has failed to get the side firing on a consistant basis, winning just nine of his 22 games in charge.

The fanbase has grown increasingly frustrated as the campaign has progressed, leading to a protest against the club's owners outside their training ground on Friday, with more protests planned before the Norwich game.

Despite all this turbulence Rangnick insists he does not regret taking the job, though he admits he is not happy with how things have panned out so far.

“No. No regrets whatsoever. I would do it over and over again,” he told reporters.

“I don’t regret that at all. As a manager you always have to question and ask yourself what you could have done better, if I could have played with a different formation in certain games, if a substitution could have been done earlier. This is what always happens we always ask question ourselves what we could have done better.

"I think we are all aware it’s not an easy squad, the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here. Again, I think we have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That’s the reason I’m not happy at all with what we’ve done and achieved so far.”

'Expectations too high'

Rangnick thinks some of his players may have struggled to cope with the level of expectation, which has resulted in some stuttering performances.

The Red Devils are without a win in three games and slipped to a 1-0 defeat at relegation battlers Everton last weekend.

“I don’t know if this was the case but it might be with one or two or three of our players. It seems to be like that, that the level of expectation is high and some of the players seem to struggle with their own performance with that,” he added.

“But, again there are no alibis and no excuses we have to be ready to cope and deal with it.

Article continues below

"For tomorrow I’m sure and fully aware of that and I’m convinced and very positive that all the players know about this. It's a test of character and mentality.

"Whatever speculation we have as to what I think or you think was the reason behind the performance at Everton we have to be able to in our house [stadium] beat a team like Norwich and show the best possible performance. But the truth and reality is on the pitch.”

Further reading