I want to see the best player in the world Ronaldo play live - Watford star Sarr

The 22-year-old winger expressed his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, and he is hoping to see him in action

winger Ismaila Sarr has named star Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

The international praised the Portuguese superstar for his playing style and his goalscoring ability.

Sarr has settled in well at Vicarage Road following his club-record move from last summer. The 22-year-old has contributed five goals and three assists in 19 appearances so far this season.

More teams

The 22-year-old chose Ronaldo as the best in the world, and he selected his compatriot Sadio Mane and PSG's Neymar as the best players he has played against.

“Cristiano Ronaldo. I haven’t seen him play live, but I really want to. He’s the best in the world. He plays well, he scores goals that are like works of art," Sarr told the club website.

“I’ve played against Mane and he is strong. But I have played against Neymar and I’d choose him because he is so strong in every aspect of the game, except he doesn’t defend.”

Back in February, Sarr produced a man-of-the-match performance against , scoring a brace and creating an assist as the Hornets ended the Reds' 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-0 win.

He chose the encounter at Vicarage Road as one of his best atmospheres in as well as their goalless draw against Hotspur in January.

Article continues below

“There are a few memorable atmospheres at Watford. Watford v Liverpool and Watford v Tottenham were the best atmospheres. Lots of singing and noise during and after the match," he added.

Sarr pointed out 's Kalidou Koulibaly, PSG's Idrissa Gueye and Mane who are his international teammates as the best players he has ever played with.

“There are many. Can I name a few? So there is Sadio [Mane], Idrissa Gueye and [Kalidou] Koulibaly. These players have everything. I chose them because there you have the best defender, the best midfielder and the best forward I’ve played with," he said.