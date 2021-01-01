I want to play every minute of every game, says Liverpool star Salah

The Egyptian star has insisted he has no problem with this season's condensed fixture list

star Mohamed Salah has said he wants to play every minute of every game, despite his team's condensed fixture list in 2020-21.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the current campaign to start a month late, meaning teams are aiming to complete a full schedule in less time than usual.

Speaking ahead of his side's massive showdown against first-place on Sunday, though, Salah said he still wants to play as much as he possibly can.

"I want to play every minute and every game," Salah told beIN Sports. "I want to play 95 minutes, not just 90! But I do respect the manager’s decisions."

Salah has started Liverpool's last three Premier League matches but the Reds have failed to win any of those games, slipping to second place and falling three points behind United.

After Liverpool won the league going away last season, Salah believes the condensed schedule and lack of fans this season means the English top flight is wide open.

"The situation is completely different now due to the coronavirus, as every team has an equal chance of winning because of the fans' absence," Salah said.

“It's still early to predict a Premier League winner this season. Everyone is close, but I hope we win it again."

The crowded fixture list has hit Liverpool hard this season, with the club suffering a number of injuries to key players including defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

The club's defensive injury crisis has forced untested youngsters like Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams into prominent roles, as well as midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to serve as makeshift defenders at times.

Salah has complimented the performances of some of Liverpool's young players as well as Fabinho, but has stayed mum on calls for the team to enter the January transfer market for defensive reinforcements.

"Injuries have hit us badly this season," the international said. "You can see how Fabinho is playing as a centre-back, but we can’t stop here, we need to keep going.

"We have many young players who are playing well. I can’t say much about [the transfer market], it’s management's call."