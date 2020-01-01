'I tried to sign Aston Villa's Trezeguet for Celta Vigo' - Michel Salgado

The former Egypt assistant coach was keen to see the 25-year old play at the Balaidos before ultimately going to Villa Park

Ex- full-back Michel Salgado has asserted that he attempted to let Trezeguet move to prior to his switch.

The Egyptian wideman was on the books from Kasimpasa for two years, initially on loan from in 2017-18 and then joining permanently in 2018-19.

He clearly impressed in , scoring 25 goals and making 18 assists.

A host of clubs were interesting in appending his signature which the Villains ultimately won after securing Premier League promotion after a three-year absence.

“I was in there, and you can imagine Trezeguet, I tried to sign him for Celta Vigo, Salgado told the National .

"But finally Aston Villa put an offer and they got him. But I wanted Trezeguet in my country and playing for Celta Vigo.

Salagado - who was assistant to Javier Aguirre between August 2018 and July 2019, which included hosting the 2019 , was of the opinion that Trezeguet has what it takes to succeed in the Premier League just his compatriot Mohamed Salah.

“It’s not easy to succeed in the Premier League, it’s more difficult to play in it," Salagado continued.

"You can see Trezeguet and Salah right now – of course Salah is on another level – but Trezeguet just arrived to the Premier League and, I can tell you, he’s going to be a really successful player in the Premier League.

"I don’t have any doubt about it.”

Trezeguet has played 28 times in all competitions this season for Aston Villa, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

His most famous moment was his injury-time winner against in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals which ended in a 3-2 aggregate victory.

They face in the final on March 1.