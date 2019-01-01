'I never played PlayStation, I've never been to a party' - Sadio Mane reflects on his lifestyle outside football

The Senegalese star is shared some secrets about his rich vein of form at both club and international levels

forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he neither plays PlayStation nor attend parties during his leisure time off the football field.

While several footballers chill by playing the video game console, the 26-year-old disclosed that it deprives him of his time.

On Tuesday evening, the fleet-footed forward was introduced as a 76th-minute substitute and inspired to a 2-1 victory Mali with a goal and an assist in the last five minutes of action.

With nine goals in his last nine club appearances, Mane is in red-hot form for Jurgen Klopp's men lately as they chase a double of Premier League title and the Uefa .

Article continues below

"I never liked it, I never played the PlayStation. I think it is something that's wasting your time. I do not want to lose mine against anything in the world," Mane was quoted by WiwSport.

"I have never been to a party myself. It never went through my head. If I do not give everything I have to be a good player, I'll never make it."

On Sunday, the 26-year-old will be hoping to maintain his scoring run and help Liverpool extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table when they host Hotspur at Anfield.