‘I need to lift a trophy’ - Pochettino requires silverware for ‘good’ Tottenham season

The manager has received plaudits for his success with Spurs but after some near misses is aiming to finally get over the hump

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to finally add some silverware to his trophy cabinet with this season, feeling it would make it a “good season” for him.

Pochettino has received plaudits for his work done with Spurs since taking over in 2014, turning them into a perennial squad.

The Argentine guided his side to the brink of glory last season as they enjoyed a thrilling run to the Champions League final, though they stumbled at the final hurdle in a 2-0 defeat to Premier League rivals .

It meant Pochettino remains without a trophy in his managerial career, despite his many successes, losing both in the 2014-15 League Cup final as well as last year’s Champions League decider.

Armed with a talented squad that was bolstered by new signings during the transfer window, Pochettino believes that breaking that trophyless streak is what is required for him to feel Spurs have enjoyed a quality season in 2019-20.

“A good season for us? My personal feeling is that starting my sixth season I need to lift a trophy - , , Premier League or Champions League,” Pochettino told reporters.

“It's like my dog - he's growing up, he's just not quite mature enough. I don't want to put pressure on the team or the club.

“But if you ask me personally, this season is not about finishing in the top four to be successful - although of course maybe that matters for the club. But for me, it is about winning some title.”

Pochettino admits last season felt almost like a tease given their Champions League final, semi-final of the Carabao Cup, and top-four finish.

However, it has provided the manager inspiration to reach for greater heights this season.

Pochettino added: “After last season's final, to be again in the top four and reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, it is like, 'Come on!’

“You are always there but you cannot touch the glory. That is personally - me. My personal target, objective, aim to be successful this season, is to lift a trophy.”

Tottenham get their Premier League season underway on Saturday against top-flight returnees .