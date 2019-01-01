Minerva Punjab

Minerva Punjab agree 50-50 partnership with RoundGlass

I-League
The deal will see RoundGlass invest in Minerva Punjab's youth teams...

I-League club Minerva Punjab has agreed a 50-50 partnership deal with lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass, Goal can confirm.

As reported earlier, Minerva Punjab had reached out to top officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) seeking a green light from the governing body ahead of a potential sale of the club to lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass.

As it stands, the Chandigarh-based club 

When Goal when reached out to Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj, he declined to comment on the development. 

More to follow...

 

 

 

