Minerva Punjab agree 50-50 partnership with RoundGlass
I-League
I-League club Minerva Punjab has agreed a 50-50 partnership deal with lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass, Goal can confirm.
As reported earlier, Minerva Punjab had reached out to top officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) seeking a green light from the governing body ahead of a potential sale of the club to lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass.
As it stands, the Chandigarh-based club
When Goal when reached out to Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj, he declined to comment on the development.
More to follow...