Minerva Punjab agree 50-50 partnership with RoundGlass

The deal will see RoundGlass invest in Minerva Punjab's youth teams...

club has agreed a 50-50 partnership deal with lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass, Goal can confirm.

As reported earlier, Minerva Punjab had reached out to top officials of the All Football Federation (AIFF) seeking a green light from the governing body ahead of a potential sale of the club to lifestyle and wellbeing firm RoundGlass.

As it stands, the Chandigarh-based club

When Goal when reached out to Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj, he declined to comment on the development.

More to follow...