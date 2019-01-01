I-League: Gokulam Kerala set to play friendlies against ISL clubs

Gokulam Kerala recently lifted the Durand Cup and are now preparing for the new I-League season...

After a heroic Durand Cup-winning campaign, club are set to play pre-season friendlies against (ISL) clubs, Goal can confirm.

The Malabarians have lined up matches against ISL defending champions , , and FC ahead of the start of the league season. All matches are likely to be played away from home and behind closed doors.

The ISL season kicks off on October 20, with taking on in Kochi. I-League is set to roll a few weeks later, in November.

Under the tutelage of new head coach Fernando Varela. Gokulam Kerala overcame the likes of and and clinched the 2019 Durand Cup in August. With an eye on the league title after losing out in the last two seasons, the Kozhikode-based club has assembled a strong squad, with the likes of Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka featuring upfront. Former and Chennaiyin forward Bruno Pelissari has also joined the ranks for the season.