I-League: East Bengal likely to sign Balwant Singh from ATK

The experienced Indian striker, whose two-year contract with ATK ended, is all set to join the Red and Golds…

are likely to sign international striker Balwant Singh from (ISL) side for the upcoming 2020-21 season, Goal has learnt.

Balwant Singh, 33, had joined the Kolkata-based ISL club in the 2018-19 season and spent two seasons at the club. He made a total of 23 league appearances for the club and has scored two goals in two seasons.

The Punjabi striker, who had signed a two-year deal with ATK, is out of contract and can sign for East Bengal.

The Red and Golds, who are second in the 2019-20 table, are yet to decide their future regarding participation in the ISL.

Balwant, a youth product of JCT FC academy, got promoted to their senior side in 2008. After spending three seasons at the club, he then moved to Salgaocar and then with whom he won the Federation Cup.

Balwant joined in the 2014-15 season and was an integral part of their I-League winning campaign.

In the ISL, he played for in the first two seasons and later moved to in 2017-18. He has won the ISL trophy twice, once with Chennaiyin (2015) and then with ATK last season.

The experienced striker will be East Bengal’s first major signing for the upcoming season and is expected to strengthen the squad.