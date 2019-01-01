I-League 2nd Division 2018-19: Lone Star Kashmir FC's home games shifted to Jammu

Failure to get security clearance in Srinagar forced Lone Star Kashmir FC to shift their base to Jammu ...

second division club Lone Star Kashmir FC and All Football Federation (AIFF) have agreed to shift the home games of the former from Srinagar to Jammu, citing security reasons.

Due to poor law and order situation in Srinagar, TRC ground Srinagar failed to get the security clearance to host the game. As a result of this Lone Star have not played a home game yet and are now forced to shift base to Jammu.

Lone Star have now played three games on the round, drawing against reserves, losing to reserves and defeating ARA FC.

On March 24th, they will play their last away game against Hindustan FC before starting their home campaign.

From March 27th, Lone Star will play their home games in the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (VDSB) sports complex Katra, Jammu. Here is a list of their home fixtures that will be played before the season concludes.

Date Fixture 27th March Lone Star Kashmir FC v Bengaluru FC reserves 30th March Lone Star Kashmir FC v Hindustan FC 3rd April Lone Star Kashmir FC v FC Goa reserves 6th April Lone Star Kashmir FC v ARA FC

Lone Star mentor Ishfaq Ahmad stated that they were forced to shift base due to non security clearance.

“We tried our best to convince security officials and even waited for long to hold our matches in Srinagar. But then police didn’t give security clearance for the matches and we have been forced to shift matches to Jammu,” said Ishfaq Ahmad.

“We are unable to understand when everything was alright in Srinagar and they had no problem in conducing I-League matches then why we were denied the clearance. We understand that for some time after Pulwama attack the situation was not conducive but now everything has come back to normal,” he further stated. .

Ishfaq admitted that the prospect of having to forfeit their home games was looming over Lone Star, if they had failed to come up with an alternate venue.

“Currently Lone Star Kashmir FC is not in a position to afford such an away travel itinerary. We are struggling financially. We are lucky to find venue at Katra where we will now play all our home matches. Though it is not like playing in Srinagar in front of home fans but still it is better than nothing,” he said.