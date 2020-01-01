I-League 2020-21 Fixtures: Sudeva Delhi vs Mohammedan Sporting in season opener, full fixtures, match timings and more

The 2020-21 season of the league will start on January 9...

The 2020-21 season of the will kick-off on January 9 with an exciting match that pits new entrants Sudeva Delhi FC against newly-promoted Mohammedan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The second match of the season will see a new looked Punjab FC play at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium on the same day.

Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now out of which the date, venue and kick-off time will be released later.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in West Bengal, thanks in no small part to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

Most of the teams have already started their pre-season in tough circumstances in West Bengal and will be looking to get themselves in shape with just a month left for the start of the tournament.

Table of Contents

1. I-League 2020-21: Number of teams

2. I-League 2020-21 teams

3. Venues

4. Format

5. Full fixture list



How many teams will participate in 2020-21 I-League?

The 2020-21 season of the I-League will feature 11 teams in total. With the exit of the two Kolkata giants - and - who have joined the ISL this season, Sudeva Delhi FC have joined the league via direct entry and Mohammedan Sporting have qualified after winning the Second Division League in October.

I-League 2020-21 teams

I-League 2020-21 venues

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sudeva Delhi FC, TRAU FC, , Aizawl FC, FC, , Punjab FC, FC, and .

The 2020-21 season of the I-League will be played at three different venues.

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season will be held at the famous Salt Lake Stadium.

I-League 2020-21 format

All the 11 teams will face each other once in the first leg of the league and after that, they will be divided into two different groups. The top six teams on the league table will face each other to decide the winner while the remaining five teams will play against each other in a one-leg league format. The team from the top six sides with maximum points (cumulative points collected from the 15 matches they have played) will be the champions.

I-League 2020-21 first leg fixture list, match timings and venue