I-League 2019-20: Fran Gonzalez stars as Mohun Bagan rout TRAU FC

The Green and Maroons registered their maiden win of the ongoing I-League 2019-20 season...

picked up their first win of the season as they defeated debutants TRAU FC 4-0 at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Fran Gonzalez Munoz (5', 46') scored a brace while VP Suhair (38') and Subho Ghosh (90+1') also registered their names on the scoresheet.

Kibu Vicuna made two changes to the side that went down 4-2 against in the previous match. After a nervy performance goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar had to make way for Shankar Roy whereas, Britto PM was relegated to the bench in favour of Romario Jesuraj.

The Mariners showed that they meant business right from the first whistle as they were raiding TRAU's defence with intent and purpose. They were rewarded for their efforts as early as the fifth minute with Fran Gonzalez opening the scoring.

His compatriot Joseba Beitia floated in a curling delivery from a corner that was half-heartedly cleared by TRAU's defence. Daniel Cyrus received the loose ball and his header fell for the former Almeria B man who made no mistake to slot it past Gurpreet Singh.

Bagan continued to press forward looking for their insurance goal. Beitia was orchestrating the play from the centre of the park and TRAU had their backs on the wall.

Vicuna's men finally extended their lead in the 38th minute through VP Suhair. TRAU's defence had no answer to a marauding run from Ashutosh Mehta down the right flank and the full-back delivered an inch-perfect low cross for Suhair who made no mistake to score his maiden I-league goal of this season.

Mohun Bagan did not have to wait long for their third as Gonzalez once again scored within seconds after resumption of play in the second half. Beitia sent in a looping free-kick and TRAU's defence was once again caught napping. The Spaniard timed his run to perfection and had all the time to himself to pick his spot and slot home.

Mohun Bagan continued their domination and if they had been more clinical in front of goal the scoreline could have been more embarrassing for Douglas Silva's team.

In the 72nd minute, Julen Colinas showed excellent vision to set up Nongdamba Naorem inside the box but a sliding tackle from Tonmoy Ghosh averted the danger.

TRAU had their first sight of goal in the 78th minute when Gonzalez conceded a free-kick at the edge of the box. It was a poorly taken set-piece as it hit the human wall set up Bagan's defence. The loose ball fell for Marcel Silva but the Brazilian shot straight at the keeper with the entire goal at his mercy.

Substitute Subho Ghosh added more misery on the new-entrants as he pierced the net in injury time after heading home a cross from SK Faiaz.

After bagging the three points. Mohun Bagan moved to fourth place on the league table and will return to action on December 16 against .