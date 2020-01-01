Indian Arrows leave it late to steal two points from Punjab FC

The former champions held a lead for 87 minutes before being forced to split points...

held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw after trailing for majority of the 2019-20 encounter played at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Sanju Pradhan (6') had put the visitors in front early in the first half but the slender lead was cancelled as Givson Singh (90+3') converted a late penalty.

Although the result kept the Warriors second with 23 points from 15 matches, three clear of third-placed , they now remain 12 points adrift at the summit. The Arrows continue remain rooted at the bottom with nine points from 15 games.

Shanmugam Venkatesh heavily rotated his squad as only five players retained their place in the first 11 after the 2-0 loss against Chennai City last Friday. In came Ajin Tom, Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher, Ayush Adhikari, Gurkirat Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

With Sergio Barboza suspended for the tie, Punjab coach Yan Law made three changes from his side that drew 1-1 at with Anwar Ali, Thoiba Singh and Bali Gagandeep making their way in.

The tone of the match was set by a direct free-kick converted by Punjab skipper Pradhan in the sixth minute while the home side were also hit by an injury blow to Gurkirat who had to be forced out as Aman Chetri in the 22nd minute.

Although the Arrows managed to hold possession for fair passages in the game, they seemed to miss an impulsive figure like Vikram Singh who wasn't included in the matchday squad.

However, it all changed with Anwar Ali's foul on Manvir Singh in the box in injury time before Givson converted from the resultant penalty.