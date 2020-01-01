TRAU FC hold Gokulam Kerala to a 1-1 draw

Krishnanda Singh cancelled out Henry Kisekka's strike as TRAU and Gokulam Kerala share spoils...

and Tiddin Road Athletic Union FC played out a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash on Sunday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Henry Kisekka gave Gokulam the lead in the 22nd minute but Krishnanda Singh restored parity in the match in the 52nd minute to seal a point for the visitors.

Fernando Santiago Varela and Nandakumar Singh did not want to disturb the winning combination of their respective teams as both coaches fielded unchanged starting lineups.

The hosts came close to score within 30 seconds of kick-off. Nathaniel Garcia made a brilliant run on the right flank outpacing Sandeep Singh before keeping a low cross inside the box. Henry Kisekka attempted to slot the ball home from a close range but Mithun Samanta denied him from scoring.

Gokulam dominated proceedings at the initial stage of the match and picked up the opening goal in the 22nd minute. Samanta who had pulled off a valiant save in the very first minute of the game did a blunder in front of the goal from which Kisekka scored. Samanta fumbled while trying to stop Marcus Joseph’s shot and the Ugandan striker punished him by slotting the rebound ball home.

The visitors got their first major chance to score in the 32nd minute when Princewell Emeka was brought down just outside the box Mohammad Irshad. Patrick Uche took the resulting free-kick but Ubaid CK pulled off a brilliant save.

In their pursuit to get the equaliser, TRAU went all guns blazing in the second half. Their attacking approach paid-off in the 52nd minute Krishnanda Singh restored parity for the Manipuri club. Joseph Olaleye initiated the move by going past Wungngayam Muirang on the right flank before keeping an inch-perfect cross inside the box. Emeka attempted a header which Ubaid stopped. The Nigerian striker tried to push the rebound ball into the net but it hit the goal post but Krishnanda finally scored with a powerful shot.

The home side could have taken the lead again in the 65th minute when Marcus Joseph attempted a curling shot from the left edge of the box. The ball hit the far post and Haroon Amiri attempted a shot from the rebound but he blasted the ball above the crossbar.

TRAU and Gokulam remained on the third and fourth position respectively on the league table after the draw.