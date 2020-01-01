Katsumi Yusa on target as Chennai City edge Indian Arrows 1-0

The Japanese midfielder's 49th minute strike was enough for Chennai City to pick up full points against the India colts...

Katsumi Yusa's solitary goal in the 49th minute helped beat in an 2019-20 clash on Wednesday in Coimbatore.

Akbar Nawaz made four changes in the Chennai City lineup which lost to in their last game. Rohit Mirza, Vijay N, Shem Marton Eugene and Jockson Dhas replaced Charles Lourdusamy, Jishnu Balakrishnan, Roberto Eslava and Ajith Kumar.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, made just one change in Indian Arrows starting XI which created a major upset in their last match against . Harpreet Singh replaced Bikash Yumnam.

It was end to end football right from the beginning of the match but neither side could make an impact in the final third. The only major chance of the first half came to Fito Miranda in the 44th minute when he found himself at a handshaking distance to score.

Katsumi Yusa snatched away the ball from Harpreet’s feet inside the box and square the ball to Fito but the Spanish striker failed to even touch the ball.

The hosts, though finally salvaged the lead within four minutes of the second half kick-off. Jockson Dhas sent a long ball inside the box from which Katsumi attempted a header. The ball had initially hit the crossbar but the Japanese did not make a mistake in converting the header from the rebound.

Arrows commanded proceedings after conceding the opening goal and looked more dangerous in the attacking third. They came close to equalise twice but failed.

In the 64th minute, Ayush Adhikari had sent a long ball over the last man Mashoor Shereef and it fell to skipper Vikram Pratap Singh. Singh tried to lob the ball over Nauzet Santana who came off his line but the ball went over the crossbar.

Then again in the 75th minute, Rohit Danu had an empty net in front of him from Vikram Pratap’s square inside the box but the young striker failed to push the ball into the net.

With today’s win, Chennai City moved to the eighth position on the league table with 11 points from nine matches. Arrows, on the other hand, remained on the rock-bottom position with seven points from 10 games.