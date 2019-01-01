I-League 2018-19: Stanley Rosario - We have special plans for Sony Norde
Before his first home game as Aizawl coach, Rosario revealed his reason behind taking up the offer.
"I believe in myself and in Indian football, experience tells me that you can change things around at any point of time. This team has enormous potential which gave me more confidence. We have five matches and we have to make the best of opportunities.
"It is a big match. They have a lot of firepower in the attacking third. We have plans to stop Sony Norde. We have to take the home advantage and go into the match with a positive mindset. "
Former Bagan player Ansumana Kromah will have a point to prove and Rosario thinks that he can be the trump card on Saturday.
"Kromah was injured and he is now fully fit. He played against NEROCA and Minerva. So he is in the thick of things. He is a skillful player and I am very much confident that he can change the game," stated the 58-year old coach.