I-League 2018-19: Pedro Manzi scores hat-trick as Chennai City trump Gokulam Kerala

Chennai City were down 1-2 at half-time but the league leaders mounted a good comeback to claim three points...

Chennai City scriped a second-half comeback to beat Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in their I-League match on Friday at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Pedro Manzi scored a hat-trick (7',59',80') to power the hosts to a win. Mudde Musa (17') and Joel Sunday (38') scored for the visitors.

Akbar Nawas made just one change to the Chennai lineup that thrashed Lajong 6-1. Alexander Jesuraj replaced Vijay Ponurangam.

The 3-2 loss to Aizawl forced Bino George into making three changes to his lineup. Fabricio Ortiz served a suspension for accumulating four yellow cards, Suhair VP and Pritam Singh were dropped. Into the first team came Rajesh, Christian Sabah and striker Joel Sunday.