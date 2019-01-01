I-League 2018-19: Gift Raikhan puts down his papers at Aizawl FC

The Manipuri coach submitted his resignation after Aizawl's home defeat to Indian Arrows...

Gift Raikhan has submitted his resignation at Aizawl FC, Goal can confirm.

The manager has decided to step down after Aizawl went down 1-0 to Indian Arrows at their own backyard.

The People's Club have had a disappointing season so far and with just nine points from 11 matches they stand tenth in the league table.

Raikhan was roped in at the beginning of this season and the coach delivered his first silverware in December when Aizawl won the Mizoram Premier League (MPL). But their fortunes at the national stage continued to dwindle as they have won only twice in 11 encounters.

The former Pune FC academy coach had a startling tenure with NEROCA FC as he not only guided the Orange Brigade to top flight football but also ensured that the newbies finished runners-up in their first season in I-League 2017-18.