I-League 2018-19: East Bengal pick a win despite poor show against Indian Arrows

The Kolkata giants remain in the I-League title hunt after a hard fought win over the AIFF's developmental side...

East Bengal scraped past Indian Arrows on Friday in Kolkata to remain in the I-League title race. Jaime Santos Colado's only goal in the 48th minute confirmed crucial three points for the Red and Golds.

The Kolkata giants got off to a terrible start in the match. They created only three goal scoring chances out of which only one was a genuine opportunity - Kassim Aidara hitting the woodwork from outside the box.

It is fair to say that Indian Arrows played the better of the two teams and kept East Bengal on their toes.

Alejandro Menendez's side came out in the second half with a better attitude and were rewarded with a goal.

Jaime Santos scored the opener within three minutes of the second half from a melee inside the box. The chances was created by Jobby Justin who fired in a low cross across the face of the goal.

Alejandro had brought in Brandon Vanlalremdika in place of Laldanmawia Ralte in the beginning of the second half and the change brought pace to their gameplay.

Another crucial tactical change which the Spanish coach did was allowing Toni Dovale to operate from the middle. Dovale was often seen cutting in from the flanks and creating chances down the middle.

Jobby could have easily increased the lead for East Bengal after receiving a through ball down the middle from Toni. The Indian striker even went past opposition custodian Prabhsukhan Gill but failed to tap the ball into an empty net.

The Red and Golds created quite a few chances in the second half but their poor finishing did not allow them to increase the lead.

The East Bengal coach, after the match, stated that he is happy that the chances are being created which is the most important thing in football. But if his team doesn't start converting those chances, they will suffer in the coming matches.

The Kolkata giants move up in the league table to fourth position, below Real Kashmir and Churchill Brothers on goal difference. They now take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in a high-voltage derby match next Sunday.

They have to up their game drastically in order to get full points and keep the pressure on league leaders Chennai City FC.