I-League 2018-19: David Robertson - I don’t think we have enough points to win the title

The Real Kashmir boss wants his team to bounce back in the match against East Bengal…

Like East Bengal, Real Kashmir also fumbled in the title race after a draw against Indian Arrows. Both East Bengal and Real Kashmir are tied on 33 points, seven behind leaders Chennai City FC.

Real Kashmir coach David Robertson was asked if the long gap between matches helped his side, replied, “Sometimes it is an advantage when you get a break. The players can recover from injuries. But we also had good momentum, we were playing well.

“Against Indian Arrows, we did well, we went 2-1 up but then conceded. Usually, we manage to defend well, we hang on but in the last match it did not happen. I can’t give excuses for that. We were unbeaten away from home and we were in good form but the result against Indian Arrows was disappointing. We have a good chance of bouncing back against a team like East Bengal.”

Robertson has already given up on winning the I-League title. He said, “It’s a long shot. From the title’s point of view, a draw will be the worst result for us. We have to win it and hope Chennai City slip up. I don’t think we have enough points to win the title.”

The Scottish coach refused comment on the Minerva Punjab game which got called off as the former did not turn up for the match citing security issues in Srinagar.

Robertson said, “I have got no idea. All I can do is preparing for my other matches. It is on the hands of AIFF so they will make the decision. It was disappointing not to play that game (Minerva Punjab). We are going to see what happens. For now, I am focusing on the next game.”