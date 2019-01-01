'I know what I heard' - Rose subjected to racist taunts, says Southgate

The England manager says he personally heard the defender abused and will be filing an official report over the incident

defender Danny Rose was the victim of racist abuse during the Three Lions' qualification win over Montenegro according to Gareth Southgate, who says an official report will be filed over the incident.

"I definitely heard abuse at Danny Rose when he got booked at the end of the game so there's no doubt in my mind that that happened," Southgate told ITV Football. "We'll make sure that's reported officially. It's not acceptable."

England hammered Montenegro 5-1, as the Three Lions rallied after a Marko Vesovic goal put the hosts up in the 17th minute.

Michael Keane leveled the proceedings in the 30th minute, before Ross Barkley added a brace to send England on their way. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling completed the rout with goals in the final 20 minutes.

However, that victory has been marred by accusations of racism from the Montenegro crowd, with Rose allegedly subject to racist abuse while he received a yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi confirmed in a post-match interview Rose was subjected to monkey noises, while there was some question over whether Sterling was also abused, with the England forward taking to Twitter after the game with a message of defiance against "racists".

Asked if Sterling had been subject to similar abuse, England coach Southgate did not wish to speculate, but added he definitely heard what was directed to Rose and said the team will address the matter.

"I'm not sure yet," Southgate said when asked about Sterling. "I had a quick chat with Danny because I'd heard what had happened there. I've not had a chance to speak with Raheem yet. Whatever's happened we'll report.

"I don't want to speculate but I know what I heard. As I say, we'll definitely deal with it in the right way. We've got to make sure we support our players."

Barkley also commented on the matter after the game, admitting he had not heard it on the field but was frustrated racial abuse continues to be a problem at football matches.

"I've only just heard about it," Barkley said. "It's not acceptable. It's continuing to happen, you'd think that these sorts of things wouldn't be happening any more.

"I'm sure it'll get dealt with but it's really disappointing when things like that happen."