'I just want to do well at Schalke' - Matondo ignoring Manchester United rumours

The 19-year-old Wales international has impressed in the Bundesliga and there is already talk of him going back to England

Rabbi Matondo says he is not thinking about a potential transfer amid reports are interested in signing him.

The 19-year-old international joined in January 2019 after three years in the academy.

The winger has impressed in the , making 24 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen outfit.

There have been reports that United are considering triggering the release clause in his contract, while it is claimed City have an option to buy him back.

But Matondo, who has three years left on his contract at Schalke, insists he is not paying attention to speculation surrounding his future, as he is concentrating on continuing his good work in Gelsenkirchen.

"Obviously there are people talking, asking me and stuff but I am not really thinking about it," Matondo told Manchester Evening News.

"I am concentrating on Schalke. I still have to achieve my goals for Schalke. I am just concentrating on that and we just see how things go, but for now I am just focused on Schalke.

"Hopefully I can get into the team and help them climb up the table.”

Matondo told Goal earlier this week that the likes of , and wanted to sign him before he left Cardiff to join City in 2016.

Although he is not ready to talk about his next step, the youngster refused to rule out a possible return to the English top flight.

"I haven't really thought about it like that,” he said when asked if he would favour a move back to .

"I just want to do well at Schalke and give back what they have invested into me.

"I just want to give my all and then whatever happens in the future happens. Never say never.”

Schalke are currently eighth in the Bundesliga and have not won any of their last nine matches in all competitions, having suffered a 3-0 trouncing at home to on Sunday.

David Wagner’s team are two points behind , who occupy the final qualification spot, with seven games left. They are in action again on Wednesday when they take on .