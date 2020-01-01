'I hope it will happen' - Jiangsu Suning's Chawinga open to Europe return

The Malawi international speaks about her ambitions to return to European football

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga says she is still open to a move back to Europe and is hopeful it will happen.

Chawinga left Europe for on a high, as she finished Damallsvenskan top scorer in 2018 with 25 goals, despite playing for then top-flight debutants Kvarnsveden.

Since arriving in two years ago, the 24-year-old has continued to shine brightly, inspiring Jiangsu to a quadruple last season, including the first Chinese top-flight title since 2009.

More teams

On individual accolades, the lethal forward won back-to-back Chinese top-flight golden boots with 12 goals in 14 games, having grabbed the prize on her debut season with 17 goals in 2018.

Despite her dreams of a return to European football, the Malawi international, however, insists she is having a good time in China.

"I enjoy playing for Jiangsu Suning and I am happy here," Chawinga told Malawi FA magazine.

"But it is my dream to return to Europe one day. For now, I do not know when I will play in Europe again but I hope it will happen."

A future return to Europe could see her earn another record-breaking transfer, having cost Jiangsu 1.5M Swedish Krona (€150K) to secure her services from Swedish club Kvarnsveden.

Article continues below

Chawinga will be keen to follow in the footsteps of 's Thembi Kgatlana and 's Asisat Oshoala, who left China for Spanish giants , where she is banging goals in style.

The striker will consider a return to Europe to challenge for European successes, having missed out on major individual prizes, including the African Women's Player of the Year prize.

Ahead of 2020 season, the Malawian, who made history as the first to score in the maiden Asian Women's Club Championship, is keen to help her side retain the Chinese diadem.