'I have unfinished business' - Drinkwater targets Chelsea return despite Blues career being 'nothing but frustrating'

The English midfielder hasn't given up on being successful at Stamford Bridge despite not having played for the club since 2018

Danny Drinkwater says he's targeting a return to Chelsea because he has "unfinished business" in west London, but has also admitted that his Blues career has been "nothing but frustrating" up to this point.

Drinkwater earned a £35 million ($48m) move to Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2017, having established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

The one-time England international has been unable to build on that reputation with the Blues, and now finds himself on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa, but he hasn't yet given up on making the grade at Stamford Bridge.

What's been said?

"I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club," Drinkwater said during an interview with Hany Hathout on the Elmatch Program.

Asked if he believes he can rediscover his best form and force his way into Thomas Tuchel's current Chelsea squad, the midfielder added: "I would like to think so. I don’t know if it is a good idea to go back to Chelsea and start declaring these things. I have got a long way to go.

"I have to try and start enjoying my football again because in this moment it has disappeared. I keep working hard, I keep grafting and I am doing the right things at the right times and I need to stay injury free and see where it takes me.

"It is a short career so I need to keep doing the right things and hope things turn around."

Drinkwater's record for Chelsea

Drinkwater has only featured in 23 games across all competitions for the Blues to date, with 22 of those coming in his first season for the club.

The 31-year-old hasn't played for Chelsea since appearing in the 2018 Community Sheild final, and took in loan spells at Aston Villa and Burnley before joining Kasimpasa on a short-term deal in January.

Pressed on why he has struggled to make an impact at the Bridge, Drinkwater responded: "It was a big price tag at the time but I felt it was exciting. It was a new change, I felt I could play and show my worth. I just think it was a lack of chances.

"My time at Chelsea has been nothing but frustrating. It is a weird position that I am in. It is definitely different but I don’t think I am the first, nor will I be the last. This is part of football."

Article continues below

How has Drinkwater performed at Kasimpasa?

Drinkwater has been able to build up some rhythm and regain match fitness during his time in Turkey, helping Kasimpasa move away from the Super Lig relegation zone in the process.

The former Leicester star has featured in seven games for the club to date, including their 1-1 draw with Denizlispor on Thursday.

Further reading