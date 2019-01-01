'I have not spoken to anyone at Dortmund' - Gundogan insists he's content at Man City amid exit talk

Speculation over the German midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium has been swirling since the turn of the year, but he has no plans to leave

midfielder Ilkay Gundogan claims he has not been in contact with over a possible return to the club, with talks over an extension at the Etihad on the horizon.

The 28-year-old left Westfalenstadion to join up with Pep Guardiola's side in 2016 and he has since managed to rack up over 100 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The international has helped City win two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and one over the last three years - featuring prominently during their latest treble-winning campaign.

However, Gundogan has only one year remaining on his existing contract and there has been some suggestion he could seek a move during the summer transfer window.

A return to Dortmund has been mooted as a possibility, but he insists that there is no substance to the rumours regarding his future.

Speaking after Germany's European Championships qualifying win over Estonia on Tuesday, Gundogan dismissed the prospect of a Bundesliga switch before revealing he will sit down with City officials during pre-season.

"I would know about that, I know nothing, I have not spoken to anyone," he began.

"There will be talks in the summer and then we'll see.

"I'm not dissatisfied with Manchester City and that's why I would not say that I really want to leave because the club wants to extend my contract."

Guardiola has previously described Gundogan as "an incredible player in all senses" and his versatility proved crucial during City's hugely successful 2018-19 campaign.

The German ace racked up over 40 appearances and impressed in both a holding role and as an orthodox central midfielder, while also contributing six Premier League goals to the champions' cause.

City will be aiming to win a third successive domestic crown next season, but conquering the Champions League is the main priority for Guardiola.

The Spanish boss has not won the trophy since guiding to glory in 2011 and Gundogan's continued presence in the starting XI could be vital to his current squad's chances of success in 2020.