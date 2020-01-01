'I have changed mentally' - Failed Inter move inspired Spinazzola to prove doubters wrong

The Nerazzurri opted against signing the full-back in January, providing the Roma defender with added motivation in the process

Leonardo Spinazzola has revealed he found inspiration in his failed January move to and accusations he is "injury-prone", helping him return to action stronger in the second half of the season.

The full-back had appeared set to join Inter earlier this year in a swap deal with fellow international Matteo Politano.

However, the transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour, reportedly due to concerns regarding Spinazzola's fitness.

The former man addressed the issue on Friday and, with 15 league appearances under his belt this season, explained how he was hurt by the claims.

Spinazzola suggested he had been motivated since January as a result of the transfer saga, while insisting he has "changed mentally".

"To label a player who is playing, like me, as 'injury-prone' or 'lame' is not a good thing," he said while speaking to fans in a Q&aA on Roma's Instagram page.

“I’m proud of what the club is doing through the current crisis - it’s an honour to be a part of it.”



"Since that week, I have changed mentally. In the previous six months, I was down, and that's not like me. But after that week, I found myself."

The 2019-29 campaign has been suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy currently the worst affected country in Europe - having recorded 18,849 deaths to date.

With the country currently in a state of lockdown, Roma have been delivering care packages to season-ticket holders over the age of 75, and also funded three intensive care ventilators in a city hospital in March to aid those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Spinazzola has been pleased with the way Roma have dealt with the crisis, and says he is "honoured" to be a part of such a "great club".

"I am honoured to be part of this club," he said. "I knew it was a great club already, but this month has proved it even more. Not everyone has behaved like this."