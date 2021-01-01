'I feel ashamed' - Spurs star Lamela apologises for breaking coronavirus rules at Christmas party

The Argentina international broke Covid-19 protocols at a party attended by team-mates Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso

Erik Lamela has issued an apology after breaking coronavirus protocols over the Christmas period.

The forward joined team-mates Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso - along with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini - at a Christmas party that was in contravention of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Lamela did not feature in the Tottenham squad for the 3-0 win over on Saturday, and took to Twitter following the game to apologise.

"I want to apologise for a decision I made over Christmas which I deeply regret,” Lamela said . “On reflection I understand the seriousness of my actions and the impact it has on others.

“I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I’ve let people down.”

Following the win over Leeds, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho spoke of his disappointment at learning of the gathering.

Asked if he was angered by the behaviour of his players, Mourinho said : "I prefer to say disappointed.

"We know what we are internally. We don't need to open the door to you and let you know what is going on internally, what are going to be the consequences, how we approached that negative surprise. I feel disappointed, just that."

The actions of Reguilon, Lo Celso and Lamela did not have a detrimental impact on the rest of the Spurs squad, as they were impressive in the win over Leeds.

The 3-0 victory snapped a run of four league games without a win, and Mourinho was pleased with how his side closed out the game.

“It was a good performance where we reached the objective of the three points, where strategically the players understood how to close the door to the danger and how to explore some fragilities in the way they play that can be exposed,” Mourinho told the club’s official website .

“Everyone knows they can score goals, everyone knows how aggressive they are going forward, but I believe the team was always in control, always took the initiative.

“For about 20, 25 minutes in the second half, I don’t know physically, mentally, we had a period where we gave them the initiative, but when [Moussa] Sissoko and Lucas [Moura] came into the game, we got again that energy, that control and in the last part of the game if someone is going to score a goal it’s us.”