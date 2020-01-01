'I expect my players to be happy' - Raiola unsure over Pogba's future at Man Utd

The World Cup winner's agent has come out and given an unclear update on the midfielder's future as he continues to recover from injury

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has said that both parties – player and club – need to remain happy to ensure his client remains at beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old has been battling an ankle injury that has kept him out in recent weeks, but there have long been doubts over his long-term future, with Zinedine Zidane publicly stating his interest in bringing the international to .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been able to field Pogba on eight occasions this season and Raiola admits that his job is to ensure both the club and his player are happy ahead of the summer transfer window.

"I expect my players to be happy and I expect the clubs to be happy," Raiola said after the Association of Football Agents (AFA) conference in London. "I don’t want to work in front of what will be happening in the summer.

"He needs to get fit then it is my job to get both parties happy if possible. If both parties are not happy there are other ways to resolve it, but that is not the way to talk today. I don’t say anything for sure.

"Only one thing is for sure in life. One day, you die. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. But he went back to Man Utd when a lot of people didn’t think he would. People forget that. People think Manchester United was the only club he would have signed for.

"He chose Man Utd, maybe [Sir Alex] Ferguson didn’t like it, but he did. Everyone knows the ambitions of the club have not been met in the last few years, let’s be honest.

"In the summer, if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul... I am not going to speculate about that now."

Ahead of the January transfer window, Raiola was quoted saying that United 'would ruin Diego Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini' and that he would no longer send his best clients to Old Trafford.

This comes after United's attempts to sign Raiola's player Erling Haaland were unsuccessful, with the Dane opting to move to .

Raiola defended his earlier comments and stated he still has a professional relationship with Manchester United's CEO and transfer chief Ed Woodward.

"My quotes last month were strong but what I meant was that Man Utd need to get their project right. Otherwise there is no sense," he added. "I don’t want to continue that discussion. I said what I said.

"My relationship with Manchester United is good. It is a professional, honest relationship. My relationship with Ed is honest and transparent. We tell each other what we like and don’t like."

The Red Devils continue to battle for a top-four place in the Premier League but they are now without Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay due to injury.

Solskjaer hinted that Pogba's representatives made the decision, rather than the club, to have minor surgery that returned him to the treatment table after a brief return to the pitch.

"Well as soon as possible for him hopefully," Raiola said. "For himself, for the fans, for the club. We need to give him time. I am not able to say how long. It is also not up to me. When you talk about the injury of a player, you are talking about private matters so I don’t like to talk about those things.

"So as soon as possible, as soon as is allowed and as soon as it is responsible to do. Maybe his willingness to come back before, he should have waited before so he might be there now. We don’t want to make that mistake again."

Pogba is out until after the February break, which means he will miss his side's game against in the Premier League on Wednesday night.