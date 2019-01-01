'I don't want Liverpool to be looking for new manager' - Fowler hopes Gerrard's proposed return to Anfield is delayed

The Reds legend would like to see Jurgen Klopp remain in charge for many years to come, despite talk of the Rangers boss coming in to replace him

Former striker Robbie Fowler doesn't want Steven Gerrard to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield any time soon, predicting that the current boss can still take the club to new heights.

During his first four years at Anfield, Klopp has transformed the Reds into European champions and Premier League title contenders.

Since conquering the for the sixth time in their history back in June, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength, and now look well placed to add an elusive piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet.

The Reds haven't won the league title in 30 years, but after opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the table at the start of the 2019-20 season, they are being tipped to end that long wait for domestic success come May.

Klopp is contracted to remain at Anfield until 2022, but has hinted that he could take a break from coaching thereafter, leading to plenty of speculation over who could be next in line for the top job on Merseyside.

Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Gerrard has been named as the leading candidate to replace Klopp, but Fowler does not want to see such a change come into effect for "a long time".

“You can never say never in football, and Steven is doing a wonderful job up at ," he told Talk Sport.

“You’ve got to ask the question, are they a better team now since he took over? Of course they are, they really are.

“Will he want to leave and go back to the Premier League? No doubt about it and in the future, he probably will do.

“He’s the name on everybody’s lips should Liverpool be looking for a new manager, but as far as I’m concerned I don’t want them to be looking for a new manager.

“I want Jurgen to stay for a long time because if he stays for a long time it means Liverpool as a club are successful.

“So all the talk about should Steven be there, of course, he’ll be the name on everyone’s lips, but I hope it’s not for a long time."

On the significant progress Liverpool have made recently under Klopp's stewardship, Fowler added: "You’ve got to give Jurgen so much credit, Liverpool are just brilliant. He’s got them fit and on fire, they just look an incredible team.

“And people are saying they’re watching great performances, but Liverpool haven’t really reached the heights of what they can do – it’s a scary thought!”

After the international break, Liverpool will return to Premier League action with a trip to on November 23, before attempting to book a place in the knockout phases of the Champions League at home to four days later.