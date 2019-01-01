'I don't really care' - Van Dijk unfazed by booing during Nations League

The Netherlands defender was jeered again by England fans during the Oranje's loss to Portugal but he insists he is not concerned

Virgil van Dijk says he does not really care when opposing fans boo him in the wake of jeers from supporters in the Nations League.

The Dutch centre-back was booed every time he touched the ball in the ' Nations League semi-final victory over England.

That victory pushed the Dutch into the finale, where they fell 1-0 to on Sunday thanks to a Goncalo Guedes goal.

Van Dijk was again signalled out in as a number of England fans were again in attendance in the hope that they would see their side in action.

But he insists it not something that bothers him on the pitch.

"I don't really care, if somebody boos me or boos the team, we're trying to win the game," he said following Sunday's defeat.

"We know we have a lot of support behind us anyway and at the end of the day it's us players who have to do the job, and it doesn't affect me at all."

Sunday's defeat was a diffiuclt one for the Dutch, who bounced back from missing the 2018 World Cup by making the finale of the new UEFA tournament.

Van Dijk and team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum were hoping to cap off a spectacular season that saw lift the title with yet another trophy on Sunday, but it was not to be as the Netherlands fell short in a tournament final once again.

"Well, yeah, obviously we wanted to win, that's the main thing," he said.

"We have to keep our heads up high, recover from all of this, learn from this whole experience, because we have a young group, and make sure we qualify for the Euros.



He added: "It's a total different team we faced. I think they wait for our mistakes, they sit back a little bit and let us have the ball, and I think the pace of the game was not high, especially the first half, but I don't think they had too big chances, and were a bit luckier in the end than we were."

Looking ahead, towards qualification, the defender says he feels the Dutch side is in a better place than it once was, and he believes the Nations League run will be a springboard to bigger and better for this group



"I think before this tournament if someone said we would be in the final, we would beat , , England, then somebody would say you're crazy, so we have to be proud of ourselves," he said.

"We made big progress as a team, in and out of the pitch, so we have to keep going and make sure we qualify for the Euros."