'I don't like mercenaries' - Higuain blasted after Chelsea move

The Argentina striker ended his loan at AC Milan to move from Juventus to Stamford Bridge - a switch that has earned him criticism

Gonzalo Higuain has been labelled a 'mercenary' for leaving AC Milan to join Premier League club Chelsea.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini on Monday lashed out at the Argentina striker - and not for the first time.

Higuain was loaned to AC Milan by Juventus early in the Serie A season following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin.

The 31-year-old scored six goals in 15 league games but last week joined his former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri in Chelsea, again on loan.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek arrived in Milan in his place on a four-year deal.

Salvini, a staunch and outspoken AC Milan supporter, told RTL radio: "I'm glad that Higuain has gone and I hope we'll never see him again in Milan because he really behaved in an unworthy manner.

"I don't like mercenaries in politics or football," continued Salvini, who is also Italy's Deputy Prime Minister.

"I like Piatek very much, plus he has an EU passport!"

Salvini had already taken a potshot at Higuain following his red card against Juventus in November.

"It is shameful, unworthy behaviour, I hope it will be heavily penalised," said the leader of the right-wing anti-immigration Lega Nord party.

Higuain has been backed to be a Stamford Bridge success by his international team-mate and Chelsea back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

"It doesn't matter what he did in the past with other teams," he told Goal. "He can help Willian, [Olivier] Giroud, Eden [Hazard] or whoever plays beside him.

"He plays to a great level of performance.

"I know him very well, but the rest of the team needs more time to do it. We are going to find great performances with him in our team in the future. He can do everything."

Fourth-placed Chelsea travel to 12th-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.