'I could see myself working for a team' - Wenger open to coaching at 2022 World Cup

The long-time Gunners boss feels he could be in the hot seat when the Qatar tournament rolls around

Arsene Wenger has a vision of himself managing a national team at the 2022 World Cup, with the Frenchman having not taken a coaching role since departing .

The Gunners legend, who left the Emirates Stadium after 22 years in May 2018, is still involved in the game through a special comments position for broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

When asked if he would be coaching or spectating the 2022 tournament, Wenger revealed he is open to taking control of a team during football's showpiece event.

More teams

"I could see myself working for a team," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"I will have enough time (and) distance with my last job (to give me perspective), and I would not be against that.

"It will be interesting to see how they develop, but overall I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup because I felt it is the job of a manager to be where the best football players in the world play football.

"Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood, in in three years’ time."

Wenger intimated that a return to coaching will happen eventually but he had turned down several opportunites because he wasn't ready to jump in the hot seat again.

The 69-year-old, who has also coached in and , weighed in on the recent Neymar transfer saga, saying he believed that several PSG players would have left the club if the Brazilian joined or .

"I think that he is one of the best players in the world and I am happy that he is staying at PSG,” Wenger said.

"Because when you lose one of your two or three best players in the world, the law in our world is that the following year you lose the other."

Article continues below

Wenger won 17 trophies at Arsenal after taking over in 1996 - winning three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.

He was eventually replaced by Spanish coach Unai Emery last year, who lead the Gunners to a fifth-placed finish and qualification in his first season.