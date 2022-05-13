'I could have gone to Bayern for more titles' - Liverpool boss Klopp not motivated by silverware collection

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.

Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.

Could Klopp have moved to Bayern?

When asked about his relatively modest trophy haul, Klopp responded: “Which club should I go to to have a different situation? Tell me.

“The only thing I could do is ask Pep (Guardiola) if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at (Manchester) City. Is that the idea? That wouldn't work, I don't want to do it.

“I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say – a good chance at least. I didn't do it. I had a contract here and I never did it. That's completely fine.

“The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that. I am not always positive, give me a second and I will find a reason for optimism, that's probably true, but that's it."

Can Liverpool complete quadruple?

Victory in the FA Cup final would take Liverpool halfway to their quadruple goal, though the final two legs promise to be even more challenging.

Not only must the Reds hope that City drop points in both their remaining Premier League fixtures while winning their own games - or else overcome a seven-strike deficit in goal difference - they must also beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

“This club went through incredibly tough periods and always hit back and if people can't appreciate the time we are in or the team they have I would really feel for them because it's fantastic what the boys do," Klopp added.

“If you saw the Aston Villa game, the situation we are in, you could write books about the resilience of these boys. 1-0 down, everything looks like 'Ah, this time'. But no. We are three points away and seven goals. We will try. We cannot do more and I can enjoy that – if people can't I cannot change that."

